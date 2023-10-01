Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 400 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $69.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average of $71.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

