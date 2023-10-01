Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Given New C$136.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$140.00 to C$136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CGJTF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$202.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Cargojet Stock Performance

About Cargojet

Cargojet stock opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 52 week low of $65.75 and a 52 week high of $103.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.89.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

