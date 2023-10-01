Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Given New C$136.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$140.00 to C$136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
CGJTF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$202.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.
Cargojet Stock Performance
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
