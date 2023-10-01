Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Lowered to C$170.00 at TD Securities

Cargojet (TSE:CJTFree Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CJT. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$164.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$143.27.

Cargojet Price Performance

CJT stock opened at C$90.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$88.47 and a 52 week high of C$143.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$96.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$100.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.19). Cargojet had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of C$209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.40 million. Research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 4.8356606 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is 14.39%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

