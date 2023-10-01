Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.9% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,375,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,148,000 after acquiring an additional 244,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,430 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,533,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CAT opened at $273.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.89 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

