Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

CAT stock opened at $273.00 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.89 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The firm has a market cap of $139.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

