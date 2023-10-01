Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Truist Financial

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CATY. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average of $33.87. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $323.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,968,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after buying an additional 317,721 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 155.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 517,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after buying an additional 315,042 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,588,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after buying an additional 298,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 186.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after buying an additional 293,265 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

