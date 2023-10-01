Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.33.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.09. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $48.40.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,475.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 604.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

