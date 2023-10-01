Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CLLNY opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.78. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.