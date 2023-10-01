Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CLLNY opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.78. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $22.00.
Cellnex Telecom Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cellnex Telecom
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.