Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Up 39.5% in September

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the August 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Central Japan Railway Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CJPRY opened at $12.27 on Friday. Central Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

