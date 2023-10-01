ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHPT. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.51.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHPT

ChargePoint Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.03. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

In other news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $41,200.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 628,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 4,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $25,143.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $41,200.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 628,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,565,170 shares of company stock valued at $26,853,263 in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in ChargePoint by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.