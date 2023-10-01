Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,176,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,755,000 after buying an additional 119,137 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $18,452,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $19,323,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VHT stock opened at $235.10 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $220.50 and a 12 month high of $259.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.58.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.