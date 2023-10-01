Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys 7,838 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $69.78 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average of $72.39.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1957 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.