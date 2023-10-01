Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,227 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after buying an additional 1,788,752,009 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 12.9% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 6.5% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.