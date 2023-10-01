Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,168,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,977,000 after buying an additional 19,214 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 114,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

