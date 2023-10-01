Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $5.99 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $68.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.87.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.