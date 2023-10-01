Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,403,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,300,000 after buying an additional 1,070,505 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,698,000 after buying an additional 910,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $104.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.