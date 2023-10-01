Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 12,643 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,643 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDW. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $585,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,266.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDW stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.09. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1495 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

