Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 1,682 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

