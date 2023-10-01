Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 298 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.6% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $43.78 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average is $45.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

