Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 931 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 102,825 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 122.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 162,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 89,321 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,862 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.84. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.07.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.26%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.