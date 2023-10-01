Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Short Interest Update

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the August 31st total of 63,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Chase Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $127.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.06. Chase has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $135.27.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.59%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Chase

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $175,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,828,623.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chase by 10.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,975,000 after buying an additional 63,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chase by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,532,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Chase by 2.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,114,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chase by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 331,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,126,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Chase by 8.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 243,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,534,000 after buying an additional 19,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chase in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CCF

Chase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.