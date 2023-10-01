Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Chase Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $127.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.06. Chase has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $135.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chase

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $175,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,828,623.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chase by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in Chase by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 38,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chase by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Chase by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 243,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,534,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chase by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 103,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chase

(Get Free Report)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.