Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.52

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and traded as low as $9.51. Chatham Lodging Trust shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 214,289 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $467.59 million, a P/E ratio of 68.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Institutional Trading of Chatham Lodging Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

