Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 1,696 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for approximately 1.7% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Veeva Systems worth $38,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

VEEV stock opened at $203.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.50 and its 200-day moving average is $190.55. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $225.49.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total value of $1,045,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total value of $1,045,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,897 in the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.74.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

