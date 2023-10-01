Chicago Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4,929.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,766 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $42,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $506.17 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.51 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

