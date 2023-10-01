Chicago Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Whelan Financial raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

QQQ stock opened at $358.27 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $369.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.25.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.