Chicago Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 164,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 1,340.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 81,680 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.31. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $71.02 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

