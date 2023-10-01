Chicago Capital LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,560 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.27 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.83.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

