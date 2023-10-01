Chicago Capital LLC Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after buying an additional 822,904,620 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AT&T by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932,735 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

