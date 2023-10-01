Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 326.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HON opened at $184.74 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $122.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Get Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.