Chicago Capital LLC Sells 64,176 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,033 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 64,176 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 2.0% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $44,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 391,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after acquiring an additional 695,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,536,910,000 after acquiring an additional 332,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Barclays increased their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $202.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.43 and its 200 day moving average is $208.33. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,759,687.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,068.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,759,687.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,068.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 710,566 shares of company stock valued at $154,694,690 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

