Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 2.2% of apricus wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Chubb Stock Down 1.9 %
Chubb stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,348. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $181.23 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.
Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
