Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 2.2% of apricus wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 1.9 %

Chubb stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,348. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $181.23 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.