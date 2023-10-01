Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 1.3% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 88.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.82.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $91.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $100.52. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

