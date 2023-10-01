Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $12,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond grew its position in Cintas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $481.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,127. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $370.93 and a one year high of $524.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731 in the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Citigroup downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTAS

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.