Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given New $565.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $529.36.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $481.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.03. Cintas has a 1 year low of $370.93 and a 1 year high of $524.76.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 321.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

