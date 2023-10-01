Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Increased to $526.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $521.00 to $526.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $529.36.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $481.01 on Wednesday. Cintas has a 12-month low of $370.93 and a 12-month high of $524.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.03.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 52.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,825,000 after purchasing an additional 292,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,675,759,000 after purchasing an additional 283,872 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

