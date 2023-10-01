Citigroup Cuts Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target to GBX 1,600

Entain (LON:ENT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from GBX 2,200 ($26.87) to GBX 1,600 ($19.54) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENT. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.71) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,745 ($21.31) to GBX 1,626 ($19.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,805 ($22.04) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Entain presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,765.86 ($21.56).

Get Entain alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENT

Entain Stock Up 0.8 %

Entain Increases Dividend

ENT stock opened at GBX 932.80 ($11.39) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,197.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,274.88. The stock has a market cap of £5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,123.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 896 ($10.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,596.50 ($19.50).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a GBX 8.90 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Entain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,168.67%.

About Entain

(Get Free Report)

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.