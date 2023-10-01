Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CFG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.94.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,270,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,143,000 after purchasing an additional 565,226 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,450,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 951,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after acquiring an additional 143,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

