CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) PT Raised to $23.00 at Bank of America

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNX. StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Scotiabank lowered CNX Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.36.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.68 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 49.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 98,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,330. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 98,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,330. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 45,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $999,923.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in CNX Resources by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 105,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 422,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 90,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

