Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Position Boosted by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 0.1 %

KOF opened at $78.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average of $83.59. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 16.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $1.6528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

