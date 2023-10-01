Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen cut shares of Codexis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Codexis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.83.

Codexis Trading Up 11.2 %

CDXS opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $131.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.79. Codexis has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 57.22% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codexis

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 470,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 150,532 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Codexis by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Codexis by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,113,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 21,461 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 249,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 29,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 88,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis



Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Further Reading

