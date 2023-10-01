Coerente Capital Management Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Coerente Capital Management grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,953 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up approximately 3.0% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on EOG shares. TD Securities raised their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $126.76 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.46. The company has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

