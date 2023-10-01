Coerente Capital Management Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Coerente Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 362,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 2.6% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

