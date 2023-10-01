Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOF. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. SFI Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

