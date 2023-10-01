Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.57.

Get Comerica alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Comerica

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $77.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average is $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 639.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.