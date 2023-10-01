Compound (COMP) One Day Volume Hits $51.98 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $47.50 or 0.00174774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $375.42 million and $51.98 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,904,332 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,904,290.01041877 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 48.93576579 USD and is up 2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 410 active market(s) with $45,460,391.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

