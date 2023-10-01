Conflux Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $433.47 million and $12.73 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,267,155,479 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,267,085,034.945552 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.12856776 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $11,068,977.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

