Contrasting Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) & M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF)

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) and M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Evolent Health and M3, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolent Health 0 1 7 0 2.88 M3 0 0 1 0 3.00

Evolent Health currently has a consensus target price of $46.56, indicating a potential upside of 70.97%. Given Evolent Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Evolent Health is more favorable than M3.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolent Health $1.35 billion 2.28 -$19.16 million ($0.70) -38.90 M3 N/A N/A N/A $28.25 0.66

This table compares Evolent Health and M3’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

M3 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evolent Health. Evolent Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than M3, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.6% of M3 shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Evolent Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Evolent Health and M3’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolent Health -3.89% 8.07% 3.60% M3 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Evolent Health beats M3 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolent Health

(Get Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc., a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management. It offers financial and administrative management services, such as health plan services, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients. The Clinical Solutions segment offers specialty care management services support a range of specialty care delivery stakeholders during their transition from fee-for-service to value-based care, independent of their stage of maturation and specific market dynamics in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets; physician-oriented total cost of care solutions; and holistic total cost of care improvement. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About M3

(Get Free Report)

M3, Inc. provides medical-related services primarily to physicians and other healthcare professionals through Internet. The company operates through five reporting segments: Medical Platform, Evidence Solutions, Career Solutions, Site Solutions, and Overseas. It operates m3.com, a members-only web site for providing information to the healthcare professionals; MR-kun, where member doctors can independently and continuously receive information on the m3com platform; QOL-kun that provides life support information other than medical information to members; AskDoctors, where registered doctors answer questions about health and illness from the general public; MDLinx for medical professionals in the United States; and Doctors.net.uk, a website that provides developing services for pharmaceutical companies, as well as provides drug information database in France, Germany, and Spain. The company also provides career services for doctors and pharmacists, recruitment, and posting job advertisements through m3.com CAREER. In addition, it engages in the sales activities and marketing operations for pharmaceuticals and medical devices; development, sale, and support business of electronic medical records and medical equipment for medical institutions; survey service for medical professionals; sale and marketing support businesses for pharmaceutical companies, etc. through the Internet; provision of management support and consulting services to medical institutions, and home-visit nursing services; and provision of human resources services for healthcare professionals, as well as operates clinical trial facilities. The company was formerly known as So-netM3, Inc. and changed its name to M3, Inc. in January 2010. M3, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.