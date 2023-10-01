Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Raised by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,853 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.5% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $245,698,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST opened at $564.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $554.37 and a 200-day moving average of $525.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $572.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

