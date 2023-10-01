Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,291 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.3% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 699 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,351.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 26,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after buying an additional 25,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $564.96 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $572.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $554.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.30. The firm has a market cap of $250.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $597.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

